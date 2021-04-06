Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 11:40 am

POCO X3 Pro, which went official in India last month, is set to go on its first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart. The handset costs Rs. 18,999 and comes with a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 860 chipset, quad rear cameras, and 33W fast-charging support. POCO is also offering a special upgrade offer on the handset for existing POCO F1 users. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It has an IP53-rated body

POCO X3 Pro features a plastic body with an IP53 rating, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colors.

Information The smartphone offers a 48MP main camera

The POCO X3 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery

The POCO X3 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 860 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch POCO X3 Pro: Pricing and availability

POCO X3 Pro carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be available starting today via Flipkart, where buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards. As part of the special upgrade plan, existing POCO F1 users can avail Rs. 7,000 off in exchange for their handsets.