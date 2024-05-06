Next Article

Vivo X100 Ultra launching on May 13: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 05:18 pm May 06, 2024

What's the story Vivo has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated X100 Ultra smartphone, along with the X100s and X100s Pro models. The grand reveal is set for May 13, as stated by the company on Weibo. In preparation for this launch, Vivo has already showcased these new devices on its Chinese online store, providing details about their designs, memory specifications and color options.

Camera features

Ultra model's unique camera setup steals the spotlight

The X100 Ultra is gaining significant attention due to its unique camera setup, a feature that sets it apart from other models in the X100 series. A top executive from Vivo revealed that the phone's advanced camera technologies are designed to excel in five key areas. These include capturing fast-moving cars with micro-gimbal anti-shake telephoto lens, achieving high magnification in macro photography, delivering clear images under low-light conditions, capturing starlight in night skies, and recording sunsets, sunrises, and moving clouds.

Tech specs

X100s and X100s Pro to feature new processor

While the X100 Ultra is garnering significant interest, the X100s and X100s Pro models are not far behind. These devices are expected to share similar features with the existing X100 and X100 Pro models but will be powered by a different processor, probably from MediaTek. On the contrary, the X100 Ultra will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. There's also speculation about an X100 Ultra variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, potentially priced over $1,100.

Chip launch

Mediatek prepares for launch of enhanced chip

In related news, MediaTek is preparing to launch its Dimensity 9300+ chip at a developers conference scheduled for May 7 in China. This chip is an upgraded version of the Dimensity 9300 that powers the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro. There's widespread speculation that this new chip could be central to the upcoming Vivo X100s and X100s Pro models. As these launch dates approach, tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more details about these innovative smartphones.