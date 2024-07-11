In brief Simplifying... In brief WhatsApp is introducing a new feature for businesses, allowing them to add personalized notes to customer chats.

These notes, visible only to the business, will help streamline customer information management.

The feature will be rolled out to more beta testers in the coming weeks, enhancing businesses' customer management capabilities on the platform. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The feature is aimed at enhancing contact management

WhatsApp now lets businesses add notes to customer chats

By Akash Pandey 12:10 pm Jul 11, 202412:10 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has launched fresh firmware via the Google Play Beta Program, updating its version to 2.24.15.6. This update introduces a business feature enabling users to add contact notes, currently accessible to a select group of beta testers. The feature was initially announced during the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.12 update, aimed at enhancing contact management for business users.

Functionality

It facilitates customer management

The new feature allows businesses to add personalized notes within the chat info screen, streamlining customer information management. It is designed to help businesses keep track of crucial details as well as interactions with their customers. Businesses can add notes by opening the chat info screen with their customers, providing a convenient method for maintaining and referencing customer details. After adding notes, businesses can view, modify, or even delete them directly from the chat info screen.

Information

It ensures privacy and communication integrity

The contact notes are private, visible only to the business that created them. This facility ensures confidentiality without compromising communication integrity. It's important to note that this is a business tool; hence, the ability to attach notes is not currently available in the standard app.

Rollout

Feature rollout to more beta testers in coming weeks

The contact note feature is set to roll out to more beta testers, who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store over the coming weeks. This phased rollout will allow a broader group of users to test and utilize this new business tool, enhancing their customer management capabilities on the platform.