In brief Simplifying... In brief YouTube has launched a dedicated 'Your Podcasts' page, offering a user-friendly layout with large cover art and a 'New Episodes' playlist.

This comes as Google Podcasts ends its service, but users can still migrate their content to YouTube Music or another service until July 29.

Despite promising more enhancements, YouTube Music has yet to allow users to mark a podcast as played.

It is available on both Android and iOS

YouTube unveils dedicated 'Your Podcasts' page for convenience of users

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:45 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story YouTube is enhancing its user experience by launching a dedicated "Your podcasts" page. This feature, accessible on both Android and iOS, is located in the You tab alongside other options such as Your videos, Your movies & TV, Downloads, and the recently added Playables. The "Your podcasts" page will exclusively display podcasts that have been uploaded to YouTube.

User interface

'Your Podcasts' page: Layout and accessibility

The "Your podcasts" page presents a simple layout, featuring a list with large cover art and a "New Episodes" playlist at the top. Users can also find a shortcut to "Explore more podcasts" at the bottom of the page, which redirects them to youtube.com/podcasts. This facility is available in the navigation drawer on youtube.com, displayed in a grid view.

Service shutdown

Google Podcasts ends service as YouTube enhances features

The new feature has been gradually rolling out over the past few days and is now widely available to users. In contrast, Google Podcasts officially ended its service for international users on June 23, following its US deprecation in early April. Despite the shutdown, users will still have access to the migration tool to move their content to YouTube Music or a third-party service until July 29.

Pending updates

YouTube Music team promises more improvements

Despite promising "a lot more improvements" back in April, the YouTube Music team has not yet delivered any major updates. One notable missing feature is the ability for users to mark a podcast as played on the platform. This lack of update comes amid YouTube's efforts to enhance its podcast experience for users.