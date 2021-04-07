Home / News / Sports News / Champions League, Phil Foden strikes late as City beat Dortmund
Champions League, Phil Foden strikes late as City beat Dortmund

Parth Dhall
Champions League, Phil Foden strikes late as City beat Dortmund

A late goal by Phil Foden powered Manchester City to victory against Borussia Dortmund (2-1) in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Kevin De Bruyne and Foden scored for City while Marco Reus of Dortmund also found the net.

Notably, City came into the match without conceding a goal in the Champions League for 706 minutes.

Youngest Englishman to score a 90th-minute winning goal in UCL Another late winner for Manchester City

Youngest Englishman to score a 90th-minute winning goal in UCL

At 20 years and 313 days, Foden became the youngest Englishman to score a 90th-minute winning goal in a Champions League match (overtaking Wayne Rooney, 21y and 182d).

The former is also the third-youngest Englishman to score in a Champions League quarter-final after Alan Smith in 2001 for Leeds (20y, 158d) and Theo Walcott in 2009 for Arsenal (20y 30d).

Another late winner for Manchester City

City have had a knack for claiming late winners in the Champions League. As per Opta, no team has scored more 90th-minute goals than Manchester City (17, level with Real Madrid) since their first season in the competition (2011/12).

