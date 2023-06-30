Sports

Duleep Trophy: Dominant North Zone closing in on victory

Duleep Trophy: Dominant North Zone closing in on victory

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 30, 2023 | 06:31 pm 2 min read

Jayant Yadav smoked a fifty for North Zone in the second innings (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

North Zone's all-round performance helped them keep North East Zone at bay on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. NEZone were bundled out for only 134 after resuming from 65/3. In the second innings, NZone declared for 259/6, setting a 666 runs target for NEZone. NEZone were reduced to 58/3 at day 3 stumps. Here's more.

Kaul, Narang starred for NZone

Siddarth Kaul and Pulkit Narang starred for NZone in the first innings as they bundled out NEZone for only 134. Kaul finished with figures of 3/16 while Narang also scalped 3/27. Harshit Rana, Baltej Singh and Jayant Yadav also snapped a wicket.

A fine knock from Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh played a very important knock as NZone lost their openers cheaply. The youngster slammed his second First-Class fifty as he scored 69-ball 59 in the second innings. His knock was laced with nine fours and a maximum. Prabhsimran was dismissed by Imliwati Lemtur when NZone's score was 140/4. Prabhsimran, who scored 31 in the first innings, has raced to 779 FC runs.

Ankit Kumar scores 70 from 101 balls

Haryana's Ankit Kumar also slammed a fine fifty for NZone as he scored a 101-ball 70. Ankit along with Prabhsimran and skipper Jayant Yadav scored useful runs, taking NZone beyond the 250-run mark. Kishan Singha dismissed him as NZone announced the declaration.

12th FC fifty for Jayant Yadav

NZone skipper Jayant was dismissed for a duck in the first inning but he redeemed himself with a fine fifty in the second innings. This was his 12th half-century in First-Class cricket. He has also registered three centuries. His knock of 78-ball 55* was laced with eight fours as he scored at a decent rate. Jayant and Ankit took NZone beyond 250-run mark .

How has the match proceeded?

NEZone won the toss and invited NZone to bat first. Three centuries from Dhruv Shorey, Nishant Sindhu and Rana saw them post 540/8d. In reply, NEZone could only manage 134 with only Nilesh Lamichaney putting up some fight. In the second innings, NZone declared at 259/6, setting a mammoth target of 666. NEZone are already 58/3 at stumps on Day 3.

Share this timeline