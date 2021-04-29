IPL 2021, DC humble KKR in Ahmedabad: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 10:58 pm

Delhi Capitals blew the Kolkata Knight Riders away in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Thursday.

Sent into bat, KKR struggled to find momentum and managed 154/6 in 20 overs.

Andre Russell's 45*-run knock brought some respite.

In reply, Prithvi Shaw hammered the KKR bowlers to help his side thwart the eastern giants.

We present the records broken.

DC vs KKR

How did the match pan out?

KKR were 69/1 at one stage before DC reduced them to 82/5.

The Eoin Morgan-led side needed some runs and Andre Russell, who struggled in the beginning, got some momentum in the end to help his side get past 150.

The score wasn't at par on this wicket.

In reply, DC hammered 67 runs in the powerplay overs to take charge.

They won comfortably.

Russell

Russell notches these records

Andre Russell (45*) slammed two fours and four sixes.

He now has 142 sixes and is the 13th batsman to hit 140-plus maximums.

Russell has become the ninth batsman to hit 25-plus sixes against Delhi.

The big-hitting West Indian has raced to 1,680 IPL runs at an average of 29.47.

Information

Axar and Avse impress for DC

Axar Patel (2/32) has raced to 85 scalps in IPL. He has equaled the tally of Albie Morkel. He now has 10 wickets against KKR. Avesh Khan (1/31) has raced to 13 wickets this season. He has now taken a wicket in every match.

Shaw

Shaw smashes joint-second fastest fifty for DC in the IPL

Prithvi Shaw has now hit the joint-second fastest fifty for DC in the IPL.

He took 18 balls to get to a fifty and equaled the tally of Rishabh Pant against MI in 2019.

Meanwhile, Chris Morris' 17-ball effort against Gujarat Lions in 2016 is the fastest.

Shaw's 18-ball fifty is the fastest this season, surpassing Deepak Hooda's record (20).

IPL

Shaw second batsman to achieve this feat

Shaw has become just the second batsman in IPL history to hit six fours in an over in IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane had earlier achieved this feat against RCB in 2012.

Shaw has slammed his third fifty this season and has gone past 250 runs.

The youngster has also smashed his ninth fifty in the IPL.

Dhawan

Brilliant Dhawan smashes these records

Shikhar Dhawan (46) has become the first batsman to get past 300 runs in IPL 2021 (311).

He has surpassed Suresh Raina (5,489) to become the second-highest scorer in the competition's history.

Dhawan is now the fourth-highest run-scorer against KKR (734).

He also became just the sixth batsman to surpass 700 runs against the eastern giants.

Information

Record stand for Shaw and Dhawan

Shaw and Dhawan recorded 132 runs for the opening wicket. Their partnership is now the second-highest stand for the first wicket by any side against KKR. They have also stitched the highest stand for any wicket for DC against KKR.