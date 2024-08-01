In short Simplifying... In short In the 2024 Paris Olympics, India's hockey team suffered a loss against reigning champions Belgium, despite an early lead.

This follows India's mixed performance in Pool B, with victories over New Zealand and Ireland, and a draw against Argentina.

The team, which broke a 41-year medal drought with a bronze in Tokyo, is now eyeing a second consecutive Olympic medal.

Their next match is against Australia.

Abhishek scored for India before Belgium struck twice

Paris Olympics, hockey: India lose to reigning champions Belgium

By Parth Dhall 03:03 pm Aug 01, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Defending champions Belgium have finally ended the Indian men's hockey team's unbeaten run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. India lost 1-2 to Belgium in their fourth Pool B match despite taking an early lead. Belgium's Thibeau Stockbroekx and John-John Dohmen led Belgium's comeback. Notably, Belgium defeated mighty Australia earlier in the tournament. India are already in the quarter-finals, having defeated New Zealand and Ireland.

Here's how the match panned out

India's defense was well decked up as it kept Belgium quiet in the first quarter. Abhishek drew first blood for India in the second quarter, making the most of a blunder from Belgium's defense. This remained the only goal until the third quarter, where Stockbroekx helped Belgium equalize. John-John Dohmen added another goal before the fourth quarter as Belgium bounced back.

Two wins in four matches for India

India overcame New Zealand 3-2 in their opening Pool B match at the 2024 Paris Olympics. India then held Argentina 1-1 after a late goal from Harmanpreet Singh saved them. The Men in Blue claimed a 2-0 win over Ireland thereafter, with Harmanpreet scoring a brace. India, who lost to Belgium, will next face Australia on August 2 (4:45pm IST).

India eye second successive Olympic medal

India is vying for its second back-to-back medal in men's hockey at the Olympics. At the Tokyo Games, India broke its 41-year Olympic medal drought in hockey with a bronze. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 in an emphatic clash. Before this, India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India has won eight Olympic gold medals in men's hockey.