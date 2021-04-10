Premier League: Decoding the rivalry between Tottenham and Manchester United

The two teams have met on 57 occasions in the Premier League. 35 games have been won by United, whereas, Spurs have pocketed 10 wins. 12 matches have ended in draws. United have scored a staggering 95 goals against Spurs, besides conceding 56.
As per Opta, Tottenham are seeking a league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 1989-90 season. Manchester United's only victory in their past eight league visits to Spurs came at Wembley in January 2019 (D4, L3).
Tottenham have won five consecutive home games in all competitions. In this phase, they have scored at least twice in each victory. Meanwhile, they have also lost five successive league matches against other established top-six teams.