Home / News / Sports News / West Indies win first T20I against South Africa: Records broken
Sports

West Indies win first T20I against South Africa: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 12:59 pm
West Indies win first T20I against South Africa: Records broken
West Indies beat South Africa by eight wickets in first T20I

West Indies overcame South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Rassie van der Dussen smashed a brilliant fifty for the Proteas to help them post 160/6 in 20 overs. In response, Evin Lewis' 71-run knock saw the Windies seal a comfortable eight-wicket win. Here are the records broken.

In this article
WI vs SA

How did the match pan out?

The Windies claimed wickets at regular intervals as South Africa could not forge meaningful partnerships. It was Van der Dussen's 38-ball 56* that helped the side get past the 150-run mark. For WI, Bravo and Fabian Allen claimed two wickets each. In reply, WI saw openers Andre Fletcher and Lewis add 85 runs for the opening wicket. Chris Gayle and Andre Russell impressed too.

Lewis

Evin Lewis gets past the 1,000-run mark in T20Is

Lewis has become the sixth West Indies batter to surpass the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. He now has 1,060 runs at an average of 32.12. Lewis smashed his seventh career T20I fifty and a maiden one versus the Proteas. Lewis and Fletcher's 85-run stand is the second-highest opening partnership in T20Is for WI against SA.

Records

Records for Gayle and Van der Dussen

Chris Gayle hit a 24-ball 32*, smashing one four and three sixes. Universe Boss Gayle surpassed the likes of AB de Villiers (1,672), and Shikhar Dhawan (1,673) in terms of runs. Gayle has raced to 109 career T20I sixes. Rassie van der Dussen has raced to 684 runs in T20Is. The middle-order batter hit his fifth half-century and got past Jacques Kallis (666 runs).

Information

Bravo matches Steyn's tally

Bravo has claimed 64 wickets at 26.75. The veteran all-rounder has surpassed the likes of Imran Tahir (63) and matched the mark of Dale Steyn (64) in terms of wickets.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
UEFA Euro 2020, Italy edge past Austria: Records broken

Latest News

Coronavirus: India should tackle Delta+ with urgency, says WHO expert

India

Baba Sehgal's Hindi version of 'Senorita' is hilarious yet catchy

Entertainment

RD Burman birth anniversary: Celebrating Pancham Da and his music

Entertainment

England vs Sri Lanka, ODIs: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Know more about Taskmaster from new 'Black Widow' teaser

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy edge past Austria: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark thrash Wales 4-0: Records broken

Sports

England beat Sri Lanka in third T20I: Records broken

Sports

WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

PV Sindhu front-runner to become flag-bearer at Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WI vs SA, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Sports

South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Sports

1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken

Sports

Fidgety Pakistan beat South Africa in 1st ODI: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics