Bilawal Bhutto 'offers' to extradite Hafiz Saeed; sparks internal conflict  

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has sparked controversy with his recent remarks on the possible extradition of terror accused Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar . Speaking to Al Jazeera, Zardari said Pakistan would consider extraditing these individuals as a goodwill gesture if India cooperates. "As part of a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan, where terrorism is one of the issues that we discuss, I am sure Pakistan would not be opposed to any of these things," Bilawal said.

Controversial remarks Hafiz Saeed's son responds Zardari's statement has been criticized by Talha Saeed, son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed. Talha slammed Zardari for his remarks, saying, "His statement is against the state policy, national interest, and sovereignty, and we strongly condemn it. He questioned if a state representative could discuss handing over citizens to an enemy country. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party also expressed its displeasure with Zardari's comments, calling him an "immature political child."

Clarification issued Zardari on Saeed, Azhar When asked about the whereabouts of Saeed and Azhar, Zardari said Hafiz is in Pakistan's custody. "It is factually not correct that Hafiz Saeed is a free man; he is in the custody of the Pakistani state," he said. He claimed that Azhar is believed to be in Afghanistan but could be arrested if India provides information about his presence in Pakistan. Both leaders are wanted by India for their involvement in major terror attacks.