Millions of children at risk due to declining vaccination: Study 

A groundbreaking study published in The Lancet has revealed a worrying trend in global vaccination rates. The research, led by the University of Washington in Seattle, highlights that millions of children are now at risk of preventable diseases due to stalled or declining vaccine coverage. The study is the largest of its kind and used over 1,000 data sources to provide updated estimates on routine childhood vaccination coverage from 1980 to 2023 across 204 countries and territories.

Stalled progress Vaccination progress has either stalled or reversed in many countries The study found that since 2010, vaccination progress has either stalled or reversed in many countries amid persistent health inequalities and rising levels of misinformation and hesitancy. Measles vaccination rates have declined in 100 of 204 countries, while coverage for basic vaccinations has dropped in 21 of 36 high-income countries. Notable declines were observed in France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Key factors Misinformation and hesitancy are major factors behind this decline The study's senior author, Dr. Jonathan Mosser, emphasized that despite monumental efforts over the past 50 years, large numbers of children remain under- and unvaccinated. He said, "Routine childhood vaccinations are among the most powerful and cost-effective public health interventions available, but persistent global inequalities, challenges from the Covid pandemic, and the growth of vaccine misinformation and hesitancy have all contributed to faltering immunization progress." These trends increase the risk of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, polio and diphtheria.

Outbreak threat Outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases are a growing global risk The study warns that vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks are a growing global risk. Afghanistan and Pakistan have seen an increase in wild-type polio cases, while Papua New Guinea is experiencing a polio outbreak with less than half of its population immunized. In Europe, measles infections almost tenfold increased in 2024. The United States also witnessed over 1,000 confirmed cases of measles across 30 states by May 2025—more than the total number of cases reported in all of 2024.