Summarize Simplifying... In short A report reveals that Ukrainian children have been forcibly adopted by Russian families, potentially erasing their Ukrainian identity.

The findings, backed by leaked documents and satellite images, could provide new evidence of war crimes to the International Criminal Court.

Ukraine is now demanding a register of all Ukrainian children in Russian custody, while the report's findings are set to be presented at the UN Security Council.

The kids were taken from war zones

Putin's planes took Ukrainian children into 'coerced' Russian adoption: Report

By Snehil Singh 01:58 pm Dec 04, 202401:58 pm

What's the story At least 314 Ukrainian children have been forcibly placed into foster care and adopted in Russia since 2022, according to a recent investigation by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab. The report indicates that these children were taken from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine after the 2022 invasion. It claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior Kremlin officials funded and enabled this operation.

Identity erasure

Children's Ukrainian identity at risk, says report

The researchers say that the children have either been listed in Russia's child placement databases or directly placed with Russian families. Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the humanitarian lab, emphasized that Russian foster parents can apply for citizenship for these children, possibly erasing their Ukrainian identity. The report also notes that at least 67 of the identified children have been naturalized as Russian citizens, although the actual number could be higher.

Evidence

Report's findings based on leaked documents, satellite images

The findings, based on verified leaked documents detailing Putin's involvement, were corroborated by satellite images and open-source information mapping flights from occupied Ukraine to Russia. The report could offer new evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova on alleged war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Denial and demand

Russia denies war crimes, Ukraine demands child register

Russia admits to these adoptions but claims they are part of a humanitarian program, denying any war crimes. Meanwhile, Ukraine is urging Russia to furnish a register of all Ukrainian children in Russian custody. Ukrainian Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna stressed how important this data was to return each child affected by Russian aggression, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said bringing these children home will require the assistance of Ukraine's allies.

UN presentation

Findings to be presented at UN Security Council

Raymond said he plans to present these findings to the United Nations Security Council, stressing the importance of confronting Russia to safeguard children's rights in war. "What Russia has done here, if it is left unconfronted, is to make children a bargaining chip, and we cannot allow that to happen," he said.