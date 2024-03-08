Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 01:14 pm Mar 08, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Italian marque Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 range in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 24.62 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two variants, V4 and V4 S, both bikes are available in a bright Ducati Red paint job, while the S version also gets a Grey Nero with Ducati Red color scheme. Additionally, the bikemaker is providing a range of official accessories for both models to enhance the experience.

Powertrain and safety

Both motorcycles are powered by 'Desmosedici V4' engine

Both the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S boast a 'Desmosedici Stradale,' 90-degree, liquid-cooled, V4 engine, delivering an impressive 205hp of power at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 123Nm at 9,500rpm. The mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox featuring Ducati Quick Shift, a bi-directional quickshifter that boosts the motorcycle's performance. Both version also comes packed with standard features such as Ducati Power Launch, Ducati Electronic Suspension, and auto-cut turn indicators for added safety.

Design and pricing

The Streetfighter V4 range follows Ducati's aggressive design philosophy

The Streetfighter V4 line-up features a sculpted 17-liter fuel tank, an LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. These features, combined with the official accessories, make both motorcycles a versatile and appealing choice for potential customers. Ducati has priced the V4 model at Rs. 24.62 lakh, while the V4 S will set you back by Rs. 28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)in India.