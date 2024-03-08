Next Article

Rivian R3X will deliver a range of up to 482km on a single charge

Rivian expands its EV portfolio with three new electric SUVs

By Pradnesh Naik

What's the story US-based EV maker Rivian has expanded its all-electric SUV line-up. The carmaker has introduced the all-new R2, R3, and R3X, with the R2 carrying a starting price tag of $45,000 (roughly Rs. 37.22 lakh). The R3X is the brand's first-ever performance electric vehicle, capable of sprinting from 0 to 96km/h in under three seconds.

About the R3X

R3X features rugged design and will get a tri-motor setup

The R3X is set to feature a tri-motor setup, tuned primarily to deliver high performance over a longer range. The all-electric crossover has a tough look with larger blacked-out wheels and tires, a higher ride height, and black cladding around the bumpers and wheel arches. Eye-catching orange accents are available on the mirror caps, bumpers, and tow hooks. Rivian's CEO, RJ Scaringe, describes the R3X's interior as "rugged playful" with its two-tone black-and-beige seats featuring orange inserts and aluminium accents.

Details of R3

R3 is the smallest EV in Rivian's line-up

Compared to its popular models, the R1T and R1S, the all-new Rivian R3 is substantially smaller in size. Its design looks more like a lifted hatchback, rather than a rugged crossover. The EV will be offered with either a single-, dual-, or tri-motor powertrain option. Rivian claims that the R2 will deliver a range of up to 482km on a charge, and reach 96km/h from a standstill in about three seconds. More details of the EV will be disclosed soon.

R2's design and pricing

R2 is currently the most affordable EV for Rivian

With a starting price tag of $45,000, the new R2 is currently the most affordable model for Rivian, rivaling the Tesla Model Y which starts at $44,360. The e-SUV is essentially a shrunken-down version of the R1S and flaunts a boxy silhouette. Although the details of the powertrains are not available, the R2 will feature a dual- or tri-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration. Rivian says the R2 can travel over 480km on a single charge.