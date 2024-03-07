Next Article

CASPER EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup

Hyundai CASPER EV previews all-electric EXTER for India

What's the story Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the all-new CASPER EV, a budget-friendly electric SUV, by late 2024. In the latest development, the upcoming all-electric compact SUV has been spotted testing in South Korea, sporting a camouflage. Despite the disguise, some design features were noticeable, including full-LED headlights and pixel-style taillights. This upcoming model is reportedly aimed at global markets and previews the EXTER EV for India.

Dimensions and range

Casper EV's dimensions and expected range

Rumors suggest that the Hyundai CASPER EV will likely have a slightly longer wheelbase than the petrol version, both for extra cabin space and to accommodate a large battery pack. The battery pack is expected to provide the EV with a range of up to 320km. This will make it ideal for city commutes and short road trips. It is unclear if Hyundai will offer short-wheelbase variants as well.

Specifications

It will be based on the modular K1 platform

Built on Hyundai's modular K1 platform, the CASPER EV shares its foundation with other small cars in the lineup, such as the Grand i10 NIOS, EXTER, and even the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the CASPER. However, specific powertrain details for the upcoming electric SUV remain under wraps. As testing and development continue, we can expect more information about this electric SUV to surface in the coming months.