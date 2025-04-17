2025 SKODA KODIAQ SUV goes official in India at ₹47L
What's the story
SKODA has launched the second-generation KODIAQ SUV in India.
The Sportline variant is available at ₹46.89 lakh, while the Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim comes at ₹48.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
The new model is locally assembled in India and is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. It also offers an improved design and an upgraded interior with more features.
Design
A blend of evolution and innovation
The latest KODIAQ looks more rounded than its predecessor, which had a sharper look.
It continues with the split headlamp arrangement but introduces new LED DRL signatures that extend into the grille.
The bumper gets functional air vents on either side, while bulges on the bonnet add to its aesthetic appeal.
Trims
Enhanced dimensions and trim-specific features
The overall length of the new KODIAQ has been increased by 59mm, while the wheelbase stays unchanged at 2,791mm.
The L&K trim gets an aero-optimized look for its 18-inch alloy wheels and a contrasting finish for the D-pillar.
Meanwhile, the Sportline version is characterized by a blacked-out finish on several elements, including wing mirrors, D-pillar garnish and rear bumper.
Inside
What about the interiors?
The interior of the KODIAQ has been completely overhauled, with a winged dashboard design and a 13.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system as its highlight.
It also gets three physical dials for HVAC controls, a 10.0-inch digital driver's display with navigation feed, and a two-spoke steering wheel with 'SKODA' lettering.
The second-row seats can be slid forward and backward to adjust space and have recline function for added comfort.
Safety
Advanced features and safety
The 2025 KODIAQ comes with configurable ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 13-speaker Canton audio system, and three-zone climate control.
It also gets power-adjustable front seats with memory function.
The L&K variant has heated/ventilated front seats with massage function, while the Sportline offers heated sports seats.
Safety features include ESC, nine airbags, and front and rear parking sensors among others.
Rivals
Performance and competition
The new KODIAQ is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that now delivers 204hp and 320Nm of torque.
The engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox, with all-wheel-drive being standard on both trims.
The car's direct rivals include the Jeep Meridian and Nissan X-Trail in the seven-seat midsize SUV category.
It also competes with Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Tucson five-seat SUVs at its price point.