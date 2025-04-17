What's the story

SKODA has launched the second-generation KODIAQ SUV in India.

The Sportline variant is available at ₹46.89 lakh, while the Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim comes at ₹48.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The new model is locally assembled in India and is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. It also offers an improved design and an upgraded interior with more features.