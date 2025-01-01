Bajaj overtakes Ola Electric to become India's highest-selling E2W brand
In a major turnaround in India's electric two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have beaten Ola Electric in December 2024 sales. According to the government's Vahan data, Bajaj Auto topped the charts with a 25% market share after selling 18,276 units. TVS Motor followed closely at second place with a 23% share and sales of 17,212 units.
Ola Electric's market share dips below 20%
Ola Electric, a market leader for months, saw its market share drop to 18.7% in December. The company sold 13,769 units during the month. However, despite the decline, Ola Electric retained its overall market leadership for the year with a strong 35% share. The firm recorded annual retail sales of over four lakh units, a whopping 52% year-on-year increase.
TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto's market performance
With its popular iQube scooters, TVS Motor grew its market share to nearly 22.7% by November 2024. The company sold 26,971 units in November, a whopping 41% year-on-year increase from last year's 19,075 units. Bajaj Auto also performed well with a 22% market share and retail sales of over 26,000 units in November—a stunning 120% year-on-year increase from just under 12,000 scooters sold in November the previous year.
Ather Energy maintains 4th position
Ather Energy held on to its fourth position in the electric two-wheeler market by selling some 10,400 units in December 2024. This performance kept its market share intact at around 14%.