Toyota RAV4 has a cumulative sale of over 10 million units globally

2024 Toyota RAV4 likely to debut soon: Check top features

By Pradnesh Naik 09:49 am Mar 11, 202409:49 am

What's the story Toyota, the world's second-largest automaker, is all set to expand its SUV lineup in India. In the latest development, production-ready mules of the hybrid SUV were spotted doing test runs on our shores, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. To recall, the RAV4 emerged as one of the world's bestselling cars last May. Here's a look at the top features of the capable SUV.

Design

First, take a look at the design of RAV4

Design-wise, the 2024 Toyota RAV4 follows the carmaker's aggressive design philosophy. It flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a large black grille with GR Sport badging, swept-back LED headlights, roof rails, black cladding on wheel arches, and blacked-out 19-inch wheels. Inside, it sports a spacious cabin with all-black leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment panel.

Information

It provides Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel-Drive (TV-AWD) system

The 2024 RAV4 is equipped with Toyota's Dynamic Torque Vectoring All-Wheel Drive (TV-AWD) which is capable of sending 50% of total power to the rear wheels to enhance grip and improve stability. The advanced Rear Driveline Disconnect function helps improve fuel efficiency.

Performance

Hybrid powertrain develops 200hp of maximum power

Globally, the 2024 Toyota RAV4 is backed by a 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder, petrol engine that is paired with two electric motors, and a battery pack. The setup develops 200hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox. Toyota's Hybrid Synergy Drive technology enables the car to automatically switch between electric and combustion engine modes.

Information

It features Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) with four driving modes

The 2024 RAV4 features Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) with four driving modes namely Mud and Sand, Rock and Dirt, Snow, and Normal. The system is designed to intervene when it detects wheel slippage on any wheel and cuts power to restore control to the driver.

Safety

The SUV has Parking Assist With Automatic Braking function

To ensure safety, the Toyota RAV4 comes equipped with multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control. It also gets front and rear Parking Assist With Automatic Braking which helps the driver park or un-park the car automatically with the help of ultrasonic sensors on both bumpers. For further assistance, the car also gets four cameras that provide a 360-degree-view of the surroundings.