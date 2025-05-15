This limited-run Italian supercar pays homage to the 1960s
What's the story
After a six-year wait, the De Tomaso P72 supercar is finally ready to hit the road.
The Italian automaker, which debuted in 2019 with a stunning prototype of the P72, has now unveiled its first production-ready model. It is limited to 72 units.
Set to be delivered later this year, the new model closely mirrors the original prototype's design.
The aesthetic inspiration comes from the 1965 De Tomaso P70, a joint effort between founder Alejandro De Tomaso and Carroll Shelby.
Design
A look at the exterior
The production P72 model is presented in an eye-catching white paint job, with rose gold accents on the mirror caps and wheels. The wheels are similar to those of the original P70.
Its body has curvaceous lines over a monocoque chassis made from a single piece of carbon fiber, going all the way to front and rear subframes.
De Tomaso says its chassis sets a "new benchmark" for structural purity.
Interior
What about the insides?
The interior of the P72 is distraction-free, with nothing but driving in mind. It has hand-stitched white leather and exposed carbon fiber on most surfaces. The dashboard has tactile, machined aluminum gages finished in rose gold, even extending to the exposed shifter.
Performance
The heart of the P72 supercar
The P72 is fueled by a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine, developed exclusively for the vehicle.
Previously derived from a Ford Coyote V8 and tuned by Roush, the engine generates an impressive 700hp and 819Nm of torque.
The power is channeled via a six-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.
While De Tomaso hasn't disclosed figures like 0-100km/h time or top speed, it notes P72 wasn't engineered for "top-speed dominance."
Suspension
Customizable suspension for personalized driving experience
The P72 comes with a pushrod suspension system and three-way manually adjustable dampers, giving drivers the ability to customize their car as per their driving style.
"The P72 was our promise to faithfully revive a historic marque," CEO Norman Choi said. "This first production-specification vehicle embodies everything we stand for: a mechanical soul, timeless beauty, and a driving experience that rises above modern convention."
The company has not yet revealed the pricing details but it should cost over $1 million.