What's the story

After a six-year wait, the De Tomaso P72 supercar is finally ready to hit the road.

The Italian automaker, which debuted in 2019 with a stunning prototype of the P72, has now unveiled its first production-ready model. It is limited to 72 units.

Set to be delivered later this year, the new model closely mirrors the original prototype's design.

The aesthetic inspiration comes from the 1965 De Tomaso P70, a joint effort between founder Alejandro De Tomaso and Carroll Shelby.