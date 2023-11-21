Ducati announces limited-time price cut for Monster bike: Check price

The deal is available at all Ducati dealerships

Ducati has announced a limited-time promotional offer for its Monster motorcycle in India. Now, its price has been slashed to Rs. 10.99 lakh, down from the regular starting cost of Rs. 12.95 lakh (both ex-showroom). This deal is available at all Ducati dealerships and will continue until inventory is depleted. The Monster is currently offered in two versions: Standard and SP. To take advantage of this discount, customers must purchase or book the bike before November 30.

Advanced features and specifications

Offering three power modes (High, Medium, and Urban) and three riding modes (Sport, Race, and Wet), the Monster's settings can be adjusted via a 4.3-inch color TFT dashboard. Additional features include full-LED lighting, dynamic turn signals, a USB socket for charging mobile devices, Ducati Power Launch, and adjustable levers. Optional add-ons consist of heated grips and the Ducati Multimedia System. For improved safety and performance, the motorcycle comes with Cornering ABS, Ducati Wheelie Control, and Ducati Traction Control.

Monster's engine, warranty, and maintenance details

The Ducati Monster is equipped with a 937cc, liquid-cooled, V2 engine that delivers 109hp of maximum power at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The bike features a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch, as well as an up-and-down quick-shifter. Ducati provides a 24-month, unlimited mileage warranty for the Monster, with maintenance scheduled every 15,000km or 24 months, and valve clearance inspections every 30,000km.