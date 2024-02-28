Next Article

The upcoming Tesla Roadster will feature a removable glass roof (Photo credit: Tesla)

0-100km/h in 1 second: Elon Musk teases new Tesla EV

By Pradnesh Naik 06:18 pm Feb 28, 202406:18 pm

What's the story Tesla's new Roadster will go from zero to 96km/h in under a second, the company's CEO Elon Musk has revealed in a post on X. "There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car," the billionaire said. The production model is set to be unveiled by the end of 2024, with customer deliveries starting in 2025. Musk further added that the upcoming EV is the result of a "Tesla/SpaceX collab."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Musk's post

Details

Roadster's design has been finalized

Musk confirmed that the design of the new Tesla Roadster is complete. The electric sports car was first revealed in November 2017. At the time, it boasted a 0-96km/h time of 1.9 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 8.8 seconds. The all-wheel-drive vehicle with four seats is expected to reach speeds over 402km/h and travel up to 998km on a single charge. The Roadster will also have a removable glass roof that can be stored in the trunk.

Pricing and other details

The EV may pack a bunch of rocket thrusters

Back in June 2018, Musk mentioned a SpaceX option for the Roadster, which would include '10 small rocket thrusters' arranged seamlessly around the car. These rocket engines are expected to significantly enhance acceleration, top speed, and cornering. The EV also "has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time," Musk said today. As for the cost, Tesla is still taking reservations for $50,000 each, with Roadster prices ranging from $200,000 to $250,000.