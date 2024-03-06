Next Article

Maruti Suzuki Jimny rolls on rugged-type 16-inch alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with Rs. 1.5L off this March

By Pradnesh Naik 06:25 pm Mar 06, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki has been making waves in the Indian automotive market since the launch of Jimny last year. To increase its popularity even more, the homegrown carmaker is offering the SUV with discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh this March. The trendy SUV is available in two versions, Zeta and Alpha, with prices starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). However, potential buyers should keep in mind that these offers may change based on factors like location and stock availability.

Information

Maximum discounts on MY-2023 stock

If you're looking to buy a MY-2023 Jimny, you can save up to Rs. 1.50 lakh. The MY-2024 model is up for grabs with cash offers of Rs. 50,000. Eligible customers can also receive a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on the lifestyle SUV.

About the SUV

Take a look at the design of Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a boxy silhouette and stands out in the urban environment, which is generally filled with hatchbacks and compact sedans. The lifestyle SUV features a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamps with washers, squared wheel arches with black cladding, and rugged alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. Inside, it has a spacious cabin with an all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry with an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, connected car technology, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel.

Specifications

Specifications and off-roading features

Under the hood, the five-door Jimny boasts a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque converter unit. The potent motor delivers 103hp of power and 134Nm of peak torque. The 'AllGrip Pro' system ensures all four wheels stay firmly on the ground. If you're seeking a stylish and versatile SUV with off-road capabilities, the Jimny might just be the perfect option for you.