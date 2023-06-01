Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 01, 2023, 11:02 am 3 min read

Ethereum has climbed 4.30% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 1.84% of its value over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $26,796.43. It is 2.24% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.13% from yesterday to trade at $1,854.59. It has climbed 4.30% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $519.60 billion and $223.00 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $304.44, which is 1.05% less than yesterday and 0.03% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 2.58% in the last 24 hours. It is 12% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.11%) and $0.077 (down 0.50%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 6.83% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.71 (down 0.49%), $5.1352 (down 3.47%), $0.0000088 (down 2.81%), and $0.88 (down 0.46%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 6.83% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.69%. Shiba Inu is down 2.35% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.14%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are XDC Network, The Graph, Stellar, MultiversX, and Quant. They are trading at $0.033 (up 24.40%), $0.11 (up 5.81%), $0.099 (up 2.34%), $37.14 (up 1.74%), and $117.59 (up 1.63%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, GateToken, Lido DAO, Loopring, and Flare. They are trading at $0.22 (down 8.93%), $4.47 (down 8.65%), $2.04 (down 5.35%), $0.22 (down 5.20%), and $0.022 (down 4.92%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $8.48 billion (up 11.55%) and $1.14 billion (up 13.82%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.61 billion which is up 17.23% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $14.05 (down 0.98%), $0.99 (up 0.10%), $26,830.96 (down 2.14%), $6.43 (down 1.45%), and $5 (down 1.86%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Render Token, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $4.63 (down 2.66%), $3.12 (down 0.57%), $0.55 (down 3.62%), $2.44 (down 3.04%), and $0.44 (down 1.64%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.46 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.2 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion.