Sensex slips 310 points, Nifty settles below 18,700 points

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 15, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 9,803.35 points

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.49% to 62,917.63 points, while the Nifty fell 0.36% to 18,688.1 points. Following the broader market trend, the midcap stocks also traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 9,803.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

On Thursday, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.4%, 0.54%, and 0.42%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Apollo Hospital, Divis Labs, and Dr. Reddys Labs, adding 4.01%, 2.55%, and 2.21%, respectively. Hero Motocorp, Wipro, and IndusInd Bank emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.5%, 1.98%, and 1.92%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

On Thursday, Asian markets traded in the red with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei plunging 0.74%, 2.12%, and 0.05% to 3,252.98 points, 19,828.92 points, and 33,485.49 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.39% higher to 13,626.48 points.

INR declined 0.09% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) declined 0.09% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 82.18 in the forex trade. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.69% and the latter shedding 2.03% to settle at Rs. 58,891 and Rs. 71,178, respectively. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $68.97 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai saw no change

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Fuel prices in Mumbai also saw no change with diesel costing Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $24,881.19, down 4.24% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 6.39% and is trading at $1,633.90. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $0.9971 (0.28% down), $234.80 (5.46% down), and $0.2547 (7.19% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.54% lower than yesterday at $0.06096.

