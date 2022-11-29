Business

Sensex jumps to 62,681 points, Nifty settles at 18,618

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 29, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

On Tuesday, the major indices of the stock market ended with positive gains. The Sensex settled at 62,681.84 points, while the Nifty closed at 18,618.05 points. However, the midcap stocks closed on a negative note as the Nifty Midcap 50 lost 0.5% to end at 8,764.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY FMCG, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION topped the list, adding 1.84%, 1.02%, and 0.9%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were HUL, JSW Steel, and Hero Motocorp, adding 4.35%, 2.32%, and 1.92%, respectively. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest losers, dropping 1.55%, 1.41%, and 1.26%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

The Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ending dropping to 3,149.75 points, 18,204.68 points, and 28,027.84 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.58% lower to 11,049.5 points.

INR goes down by 0.06% against the US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.06% lower to Rs. 81.72 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures gained Rs. 287, or 0.55%, to settle at Rs. 52,460. The silver futures shot up by Rs. 391, or 0.64%, to Rs. 61,282. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 2.05% to settle at $79.17 per barrel.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,497.44, which is up 1.72% from yesterday. Ethereum is trading at $1,213.19, which is 3.52% higher compared to yesterday. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $0.9997 (0.01% up), $304.23 (3.14% up), and $0.3117 (1.96% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1028. When compared to yesterday's status, it is up by 8.28%.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, while petrol is selling for Rs. 106.29/liter.