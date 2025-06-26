Aamir recalls telling Aditya Chopra 'Thugs...' would be a 'disaster'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently opened up about the failure of his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan. Despite being one of the most expensive films ever made in India, it failed to meet critical and audience expectations. In a recent interview with Filmfare, Khan revealed that constant changes in the script contributed to its downfall, and he regretted not taking a stand earlier.

Admission Here's what Khan told 'Filmfare' about 'Thugs of Hindostan' Khan admitted, "The original Thugs Of Hindostan script I'd agreed to never got made, it kept changing. Normally, I wouldn't accept that." He added, "But I take full responsibility, along with Victor and Adi." He recalled telling Aditya Chopra, "From where I sit...this is a disaster. I told Adi, picture paani tak nahi maangegi (It will flop miserably). It still did business of ₹150cr." The movie was helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Similar fate Khan shares his thoughts on 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Khan also expressed disappointment with the audience's response to Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. He said, "With Laal Singh Chaddha, about 25% of the audience truly loved it, but most didn't connect." The film earned a little over ₹61cr at the box office, per Sacnilk. "For someone like me, or Salman [Khan], our 'flops' too earn ₹150cr and not 50," he added.