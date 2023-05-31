Entertainment

Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani become parents to baby girl

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 31, 2023, 05:58 pm 1 min read

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani have become parents for the second time!

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's eldest son-businessman, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani have welcomed their second child. According to reports, the couple became parents to a baby girl on Wednesday. Akash and Shloka are already proud parents to a son, Prithvi Ambani. Born in December 2020, he is over two years old. Congratulations to the parents and the family!

Shloka announced pregnancy in April

A popular paparazzo confirmed the happy news of the little one's arrival on Thursday afternoon. To note, Shloka announced her second pregnancy at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre in April this year. Before this, Akash's twin sister-businesswoman Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal had been blessed with twins—named Aadiya and Krishna, in November 2022.

