Chris Evans 'sad' about not being in 'Avengers: Doomsday'
What's the story
Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has expressed his disappointment over not being in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.
In an interview with Screen Rant, he said, "I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band."
The actor last appeared as Captain America in 2019's Avengers: Endgame before Anthony Mackie took over the role.
Co-star connections
Evans keeps in touch with his Marvel co-stars
Despite his absence from Avengers: Doomsday, Evans confirmed that he still talks to his MCU co-stars. He said, "Yeah, I talk to them all the time."
The actor is currently busy promoting his new film Materialists, where he stars alongside Pedro Pascal—who has joined the MCU as Mister Fantastic in Avengers: Doomsday.
MCU future
New Captain America
Evans's absence from Avengers: Doomsday is a major change for the franchise, as he has been a key player since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.
However, Mackie has taken on the baton of Captain America, last starring in Captain America: Brave New World.
Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, with Pascal and other Marvel veterans like Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. Doom), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Florence Pugh (Yelena).
X-Men crossover
First X-Men crossover with the Avengers
Avengers: Doomsday will also mark the first time the X-Men join the Avengers.
Actors from that franchise who will be reprising their characters include Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier/Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), and many more.
The film is set to be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who have previously helmed several Captain America and Avengers movies.