Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has expressed his disappointment over not being in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.

In an interview with Screen Rant, he said, "I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band."

The actor last appeared as Captain America in 2019's Avengers: Endgame before Anthony Mackie took over the role.