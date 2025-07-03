'Politics of cinema': Priyadarshan addresses Paresh Rawal's 'Hera Pheri' return

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has finally spoken about veteran actor Paresh Rawal 's exciting return to Hera Pheri 3 . The news of Rawal quitting the film in May had created quite a stir, with speculations about monetary issues and creative differences. Akshay Kumar , one of the three leads and co-producer of Hera Pheri 3, had even threatened to sue Rawal for ₹25cr for allegedly sabotaging the project. However, from the looks of it, that is all in the past.

Director's reaction Priyadarshan says only 'committed' to Kumar Priyadarshan told HT City, "I am living in south India, whenever a film is signed, I will go to shoot it." "I am only committed to Akshay Kumar to do this film, I don't know anybody else." "You won't see a single comment of mine on the whole issue till today. I don't believe in the politics of cinema. Suniel (Shetty), Akshay, and Paresh are my best friends." "There was difference of opinion between them, that has been sorted."

Mediation rumors 'Somebody is saying so and so is involved...' Priyadarshan also seemed to dismiss news about producer Sajid Nadiadwala playing a role in mediating the differences. He said, "Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel told me we all discussed and have decided to do the film, it has nothing to do with any other individual." "Somebody is saying so and so is involved but there's nothing. To the best of my knowledge, the three actors decided to do the film and informed me."