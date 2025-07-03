Will 'Wake Up Sid' ever get a sequel? Konkona reveals 

Expectations

'Living up to it is tricky...': Actor on film sequels

Sen Sharma said, "I have come across films that I have loved, but a sequel may not work out." "Many times, people say Mr. and Mrs. Iyer or Wake Up Sid ka sequel [chahiye] but I feel it is tricky for a sequel, especially when the first one is loved so much. Living up to it is tricky." While Mr. and Mrs. Iyer was directed by Sen Sharma's mother-filmmaker Aparna Sen, Wake Up Sid marked Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut.