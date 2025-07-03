Will 'Wake Up Sid' ever get a sequel? Konkona reveals
What's the story
Konkona Sen Sharma, who will be seen in the upcoming film Metro... In Dino, recently spoke about the possibility of sequels to her popular films like Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002) and Wake Up Sid (2009). In an interview with Zoom, she expressed her reservations about sequels and called them "tricky." Here's what she said.
Expectations
'Living up to it is tricky...': Actor on film sequels
Sen Sharma said, "I have come across films that I have loved, but a sequel may not work out." "Many times, people say Mr. and Mrs. Iyer or Wake Up Sid ka sequel [chahiye] but I feel it is tricky for a sequel, especially when the first one is loved so much. Living up to it is tricky." While Mr. and Mrs. Iyer was directed by Sen Sharma's mother-filmmaker Aparna Sen, Wake Up Sid marked Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut.
Film details
'Metro...In Dino' is not a direct sequel: Sen Sharma
The actor also clarified that Metro... In Dino is not a direct sequel. "It is a different character and story. The film is hyperlinked cinema and a band; there are four stories. Besides that, there's no connection at all." The film, directed by Anurag Basu, features Pritam's music and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Basu, and Taani Basu. It will hit theaters tomorrow. It stars Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, among others.