'We are sorry': Mani Ratnam apologizes after 'Thug Life' flops

Ratnam further added, "We aimed to explore something entirely new. I believe the issue was not just heightened expectations; it was rather a misconception about what we would deliver." "The audience anticipated a product vastly different from what we offered." The movie marked Haasan and Ratnam's reunion after three decades, so the expectations were high.

Actor's hiatus

Haasan to take break from acting, says source

Meanwhile, Haasan has decided to take a break after the film's failure. A close associate of Kamal revealed to the portal that he was affected by the film's poor performance. "The immediate backlash upon its release took both of them by surprise. Kamal is not looking to take on new projects soon," they said. However, Haasan has not officially announced a break yet. Thug Life, released on June 5, also stars Ali Fazal, Trisha, and Mahesh Manjrekar.