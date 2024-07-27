In short Simplifying... In short Actor Rajeev Khandelwal shared a chilling casting couch experience where a filmmaker refused to show him a script, instead offering a song.

What's the story Bollywood actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently shared a shocking casting couch experience he had with a renowned filmmaker. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the actor—known for his roles in films like Aamir and Table No. 21—detailed the unsettling incident. He disclosed that the filmmaker, who had recently delivered a blockbuster hit crossing the ₹100cr mark, made an unusual request during their meeting. "He said, 'Look into my eyes while I sing.' I wondered if I was on MTV Bakra."

Khandelwal revealed that the filmmaker refused to show him a script for the proposed project. The actor recalled the filmmaker's words: "'I was told you're a drop-dead gorgeous man, but I don't see it. But there's something very masculine about you.'" "He asked if I wanted to do his film, but I told him I needed to see a script. He said, 'I don't give my scripts...but I like you, so I'll sing a song for you.'"

Filmmaker's icy warning didn't deter Khandelwal

The actor's insistence on seeing a script led to an icy warning from the filmmaker. Khandelwal recounted, "When he was done, he asked me again if I was doing the film, and I repeated that I would need to see a script. He got up, showed me the door, walked me to my car, and said, 'I was going to sign you for a two-film deal; let me see where you reach in life.'"

Despite the unsettling instance, Khandelwal continues to shine

Despite the disturbing incident, Khandelwal's acting career continues to flourish. He was last seen in the web series Showtime, which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, Shriya Saran, and Mouni Roy among others. The series is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He has previously worked in several movies including ﻿Shaitan, Soundtrack, Pranaam, Court Martial, Salaam Venky, and Bloddy Daddy.