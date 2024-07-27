Orry to make big-screen debut with Hollywood film: Report
Social media star Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, will make his first film appearance through a cameo in a Hollywood film, reported Bollywood Hungama. The news was confirmed by Orry during an interaction with the social media page, Things2Do. He gained fame through his appearances at Bollywood parties and his stint on Bigg Boss 17. After his cameo performance, he was offered a full-fledged role which he declined due to personal commitments.
Orry on why he said no to full-fledged role
Orry revealed the reason behind turning down the full-fledged role, "They loved me so much on set that they offered me a role. They told me, 'Don't just do a cameo, come again and we'll extend the character." "I said, 'Guys, I can't. I'd really love more screen time but I can't as I have things to do, places to be and a life to live'. I have done a cameo; I have worked in a movie."
Orry's mother questioned his decision to decline role
Orry's decision to turn down the full-fledged role was met with resistance from his mother. She questioned his choice, asking, "Why didn't you take it? You should have taken up. It's a good film. Orry, you are a 'liver' but you haven't got the full experience of acting on a UK set and being an actor'. In response, Orry explained that he had other commitments and couldn't dedicate all his time to acting.
Orry's concern over film set safety
One of the reasons Orry cited for not wanting to pursue acting full-time was his dislike for film sets. He expressed concern about the abundance of wires on set, stating, "There are so many wires (on a film set). You could just trip and die." "Imagine you are travelling, you take out your bag and you see your laptop charger, phone charger and earphones all tangled up. Are you happy about that? Now imagine an entire set full of that!"