In short Simplifying... In short Orry, set to make his Hollywood debut, turned down a full-fledged role due to personal commitments and safety concerns about film sets.

Despite his mother's disapproval, Orry chose a cameo over a larger role, citing the chaotic nature of film sets, particularly the abundance of wires, as a potential hazard.

His decision underscores the balance between pursuing a career in acting and maintaining personal safety and life commitments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Orry to make Hollywood debut with cameo in a film

Orry to make big-screen debut with Hollywood film: Report

By Isha Sharma 01:07 pm Jul 27, 202401:07 pm

What's the story Social media star Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, will make his first film appearance through a cameo in a Hollywood film, reported Bollywood Hungama. The news was confirmed by Orry during an interaction with the social media page, Things2Do. He gained fame through his appearances at Bollywood parties and his stint on Bigg Boss 17. After his cameo performance, he was offered a full-fledged role which he declined due to personal commitments.

Decision

Orry on why he said no to full-fledged role

Orry revealed the reason behind turning down the full-fledged role, "They loved me so much on set that they offered me a role. They told me, 'Don't just do a cameo, come again and we'll extend the character." "I said, 'Guys, I can't. I'd really love more screen time but I can't as I have things to do, places to be and a life to live'. I have done a cameo; I have worked in a movie."

Family reaction

Orry's mother questioned his decision to decline role

Orry's decision to turn down the full-fledged role was met with resistance from his mother. She questioned his choice, asking, "Why didn't you take it? You should have taken up. It's a good film. Orry, you are a 'liver' but you haven't got the full experience of acting on a UK set and being an actor'. In response, Orry explained that he had other commitments and couldn't dedicate all his time to acting.

Safety concerns

Orry's concern over film set safety

One of the reasons Orry cited for not wanting to pursue acting full-time was his dislike for film sets. He expressed concern about the abundance of wires on set, stating, "There are so many wires (on a film set). You could just trip and die." "Imagine you are travelling, you take out your bag and you see your laptop charger, phone charger and earphones all tangled up. Are you happy about that? Now imagine an entire set full of that!"