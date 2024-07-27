In short Simplifying... In short Amazon Prime Video is expanding 'The Boys' franchise with a prequel, 'Vought Rising', exploring the early adventures of Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

Amazon Prime Video announces 'The Boys' prequel, 'Vought Rising'

By Isha Sharma 12:32 pm Jul 27, 202412:32 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a prequel to its hit superhero series, The Boys, titled Vought Rising. The announcement was made during the recent The Boys Comic-Con panel. Actors Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will return to their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront respectively. Set in 1950s New York, the series is described as a "twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought."

Series plot

'Vought Rising' to explore early exploits of iconic characters

Vought Rising will delve into the early adventures of Soldier Boy, played by Ackles, and the cunning tactics of Stormfront, portrayed by Cash. During this period, Stormfront was known as Clara Vought. The series promises to "blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V," according to the creative team.

Production details

'Vought Rising' production team and character backgrounds revealed

The prequel series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Eric Kripke, the developer of The Boys, along with Paul Grellong will lead the creative team. Ackles's character Soldier Boy was created by Frederick Vought during World War II as the first American non-aging Supe. Cash's character Stormfront was Vought's first successful test subject for Compound V.

Franchise expansion

'The Boys' franchise continues to expand with 'Vought Rising'

Vought Rising marks another expansion in The Boys franchise, which has been drawing more than 1B viewing minutes weekly in the US alone with its recent fourth season release. Other spinoffs include the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the college-set spinoff Gen V, and the upcoming The Boys: Mexico. Ackles, who also stars in Prime Video's upcoming thriller drama Countdown, will headline two major ongoing series simultaneously.