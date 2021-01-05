Home / News / Entertainment News / Kannada actor Shweta Kumari arrested by NCB in drugs case
Kannada actor Shweta Kumari arrested by NCB in drugs case

Kannada actor Shweta Kumari has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of the ongoing anti-drug probe against the supply of banned narcotics.

The actor was held during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai.

The central anti-drug agency also allegedly seized 400 grams of the drug Mephedrone (MD) during that raid.

Here are more details on this.

Details

NCB raided Crown Business Hotel in Mumbai

On Saturday, January 2, the NCB searched the Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area and seized banned drugs.

After the raid, the 27-year-old actor was taken into custody by the NCB.

The Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede revealed that a case against the actor has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Information

Who is Shweta Kumari?

According to reports, Shweta Kumari has featured in the 2015 Kannada film Ring Master. Reports also claimed the actor has appeared as the second female lead in several low-budget movies.

Probe

NCB looking to apprehend main supplier and peddlers

The NCB has launched systematic operational activities with an aim to apprehend the main supplier along with the peddlers in the ongoing probe.

As per reports, it is focusing on a deep financial investigation in seizure cases of an interstate drug syndicate.

Earlier, popular South Indian actors such as Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani were also arrested over drug-related charges.

Case

The drug probe began after Sushant Rajput's death

The mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, triggered this probe by the NCB.

The agency had arrested celebrities such as actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They are all currently out on bail.

Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Ali Khan were also grilled by NCB.

