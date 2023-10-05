Andhra policeman shoots wife, 2 daughters, then self to death

1/6

India 3 min read

Andhra policeman shoots wife, 2 daughters, then self to death

By Riya Baibhawi 05:02 pm Oct 05, 202305:02 pm

A police head constable shot and killed his wife, two daughters before taking his own life

A tragic murder-suicide occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where a 55-year-old police head constable, Venkateswarlu, reportedly shot and killed his wife and two daughters before taking his own life. The incident took place on Thursday morning, with a suicide note found at the scene. Venkateswarlu, a 1993 batch policeman, worked as a writer at the Kadapa two-town police station. He allegedly took a pistol and ammunition from the station on Wednesday night before committing the act.

2/6

Victims and possible motive

Venkateswarlu's wife was around 45 years old. His eldest daughter was 20 years old and in her first year of college, while the younger one was in 10th grade. A report by The Telegraph stated that the cop was battling financial losses after losing money in the stock market. He also had several ongoing family issues. However, the motive for his action is still unclear.

3/6

Police investigation is underway

In response, the police have launched an investigation and registered a case. Kadapa sub-divisional police officer Md. Sharif and Kadapa Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal have both visited Venkateswarlu's home as part of the ongoing inquiry. Authorities are working diligently to uncover more details about the case and identify any other factors that might have led to this devastating incident.

4/6

Impact on community and police force

The shocking murder-suicide has undoubtedly left a deep impact on the local community and the Andhra Pradesh police force. As the investigation continues, questions surrounding mental health support for officers and the accessibility of firearms within police stations may arise. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of addressing personal struggles and seeking help when needed.

5/6

Cop suicides on the rise

Cases of cops using service revolvers to kill themselves or their families have seen an uptick in recent times. Just a day ago, a Delhi police assistant commissioner of police (ACP) shot himself at his residence in Jangpura. Earlier in July, a deputy inspector general of police in Coimbatore committed suicide with a borrowed gun. A similar case was reported in May when a Punjab Police constable used his service revolver to shoot himself inside a hotel room in Mohali.

6/6

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).