The landslides killed over 200 and displaced thousands

Wayanad landslides declared 'severe nature' disaster: What it means

What's the story The central government has officially declared the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad a "severe nature" disaster. The declaration comes five months after the devastating incident on July 30, 2024. Triggered by heavy rains in Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions, the landslides killed over 200 and displaced thousands. The Union Home Ministry's decision was based on the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT)'s evaluations, which acknowledged the disaster's severity and scale.

Funding boost

Declaration paves way for additional financial aid

The central government's declaration clears the way for more financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). This will be in addition to the initial aid from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), to expedite relief work and ensure adequate resources for reconstruction and rehabilitation. Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed the decision, calling it "a step in the right direction." She hoped for a quick allocation of funds to help those affected by the disaster.

Rising tensions

Protests and criticism precede disaster declaration

The central government's announcement comes after Kerala's state government criticized it and MPs protested demanding financial aid for Wayanad. On December 14, opposition MPs, including Vadra, protested in Parliament demanding a relief package for the landslide-hit region. Vadra had accused the central government of discrimination in providing aid during natural disasters. He had said, "The government is refusing to give a special package to Wayanad...There should be no discrimination during natural disasters."

Rehabilitation progress

Kerala High Court approves land acquisition for rehabilitation

Recently, the Kerala High Court gave its nod to acquire land from private estates to build a model township for survivors. The decision clears a major hurdle in rehabilitation efforts after the landslides. The court's nod is likely to speed up the rebuilding process and restoring normalcy for those affected by one of Kerala's worst natural disasters.