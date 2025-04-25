What's the story

The Bombay High Court has granted stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra protection from arrest in an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai Police.

The complaint was based on a joke Kamra made during his stand-up show "Naya Bharat," where he allegedly called Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a "gaddar" (traitor).

The comment was seen as a reference to Shinde's defection from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).