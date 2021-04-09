Karnataka: Night curfew in Bengaluru, 6 other cities over COVID-19

Notably, gatherings for fairs, festivals, and other social and religious purposes will be prohibited during the said period. Further, action will be taken and penalties levied against those who do not wear masks or maintain social distancing in public spaces.
The current wave of COVID-19 in India is expected to reach its peak later this month. The country, the third worst-hit in the outbreak after the United States and Brazil, has so far logged over 1.30 crore infections and more than 1.67 lakh deaths.
