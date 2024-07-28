Surat deputy mayor given piggyback ride to avoid muddy roads
Surat's Deputy Mayor, Narendra Desai, was carried across a muddy road by a sub fire officer on Saturday while he was inspecting flood-hit areas in the city following heavy rainfall, India Today reported. To avoid spoiling his trousers and legs with mud and water, Desai requested the fire official to lift him. Parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, including Surat, saw heavy rain last week.
Incident gains attention on social media
In addition to Surat, rural areas also experienced rainfall last week. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging on the Kadodara-Surat main road, with approximately two feet of water covering the road. Umargam received the most rainfall (8 inches), followed by Kamrej and Palsana (6.5 inches each), Surat city (6.5 inches), Neezar (6.5 inches), and Mahuva and Navsari in Surat (five inches each).
Heavy rainfall triggers flooding and rescue operations
The rising water levels due to continuous rainfall had prompted authorities to advise residents in low-lying areas to move to safer locations. The Surat Fire and Emergency Services (SFES) and police were also deployed for rescue operations, highlighting the severity of the situation. A total of 20 teams from the SFES, consisting of 200 firemen, were deployed. Additionally, 18 boats were mobilized for the operations.
Monsoon rains in Gujarat claim 65 lives
Since June 15, heavy monsoon rains have claimed 65 lives and left thousands stranded across various parts of Gujarat. Between July 24-25 alone, 12 fatalities were reported due to rain-related incidents. The causes of these deaths included lightning strikes, drowning and house collapses. As of Friday evening, a total of 14,552 people had also been rehabilitated due to the ongoing crisis, a government official who wished to remain anonymous reported.