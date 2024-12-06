Tensions simmer as Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Tamil fishermen
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. The incident took place between Talaimannar and Dhanushkodi after the fishermen set sail from Rameswaram fishing port on Wednesday morning. The navy also seized two boats owned by Michael Raj and Nijo of Rameswaram during this operation.
Detained fishermen taken to Sri Lankan Navy camp
After their arrest, the fishermen were taken to a Sri Lankan Navy camp in Talaimannar for further investigation. Officials have said that after the inquiry is over, they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department authorities. This incident has further fueled the already tense relations between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy, who have been accused of aggressive behavior in the past.
Tamil Nadu CM urges diplomatic intervention
Amid the rising arrests, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic action. He raised alarm over the growing frequency of such incidents, saying 2024 has seen the most arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in seven years. With this latest arrest, the Sri Lankan Navy said, a total of 529 Indian fishermen have been detained this year, along with 68 trawlers seized.
Palk Strait is popular fishing spot for fishermen
The fishermen issue is a source of contention in India-Sri Lanka relations, with Lankan Navy forces even allegedly firing on Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats. The Palk Strait, a thin stretch of water that separates Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a popular fishing spot for fishermen from both nations. Recently, Rameswaram fishermen held a month-long strike to protest Lankan Navy's escalating operations, which they claim have resulted in arrests, boat seizures, and violent attacks.