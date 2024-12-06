Summarize Simplifying... In short The Sri Lankan Navy's arrest of 14 Tamil fishermen has heightened tensions between India and Sri Lanka, with the total number of Indian fishermen detained this year reaching 529.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister has called for diplomatic intervention, citing this as the highest frequency of arrests in seven years.

The Palk Strait, a popular fishing area separating the two nations, has become a hotspot for conflict, with allegations of violent attacks and boat seizures by the Sri Lankan Navy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The fishermen were allegedly crossing the IMBL

Tensions simmer as Sri Lankan Navy arrests 14 Tamil fishermen

By Chanshimla Varah 02:46 pm Dec 06, 202402:46 pm

What's the story The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. The incident took place between Talaimannar and Dhanushkodi after the fishermen set sail from Rameswaram fishing port on Wednesday morning. The navy also seized two boats owned by Michael Raj and Nijo of Rameswaram during this operation.

Investigation underway

Detained fishermen taken to Sri Lankan Navy camp

After their arrest, the fishermen were taken to a Sri Lankan Navy camp in Talaimannar for further investigation. Officials have said that after the inquiry is over, they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Department authorities. This incident has further fueled the already tense relations between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy, who have been accused of aggressive behavior in the past.

Diplomatic measures

Tamil Nadu CM urges diplomatic intervention

Amid the rising arrests, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic action. He raised alarm over the growing frequency of such incidents, saying 2024 has seen the most arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in seven years. With this latest arrest, the Sri Lankan Navy said, a total of 529 Indian fishermen have been detained this year, along with 68 trawlers seized.

Issue

Palk Strait is popular fishing spot for fishermen

The fishermen issue is a source of contention in India-Sri Lanka relations, with Lankan Navy forces even allegedly firing on Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats. The Palk Strait, a thin stretch of water that separates Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a popular fishing spot for fishermen from both nations. Recently, Rameswaram fishermen held a month-long strike to protest Lankan Navy's escalating operations, which they claim have resulted in arrests, boat seizures, and violent attacks.