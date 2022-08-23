India

'Tikait do kaudi ka aadmi hai': Union minister Ajay Mishra

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra described farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as 'do kaudi ka aadmi (worthless).'

Union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son is imprisoned on charges of mowing down farmers, reportedly talked of "dogs barking and chasing his car," apparently referring to protesting farmers, in a contentious speech live-streamed by his followers. Mishra, the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, reportedly also called farmer leader Rakesh Tikait "do kaudi ka aadmi" in yet another apparent display of arrogance.

Context Why does this story matter?

The protesting farmers are back in Delhi, months after their victory march in December that marked the end of the 15-month-long agitation last year following the revocation of farm laws by the Centre.

They are demanding proper implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) for the crops.

Furthermore, they have requested the government to drop the cases filed against them during their year-long protests.

Statement What did Mishra exactly say?

"Suppose I am traveling to Lucknow in a car...it's going at a good speed. Dogs bark...or chase... It's their nature," Mishra stated in the video. "I won't say anything about that. We don't have this nature. Things will reveal themselves...I will respond to everyone. I'm very confident because of your support," added Mishra, who has never reportedly talked about his son to the media.

Quote 'Tikait do kaudi ka aadmi hai...I don't respond to him'

"No one in the world will be able to disappoint you. No matter how many Rakesh Tikaits come—I know him very well, do kaudi ka aadmi hai (worthless), he fought two elections...lost his deposit," Mishra further stated. "If such a person protests, I don't respond. If his politics survives because of this, let it. I have never done anything wrong in my life."

Context Remarks come after agitation demanding Mishra's resignation

Mishra's remarks came days after the farmers' 72-hour demonstration at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri demanding Mishra's resignation. Mishra has so far dodged dismissal and was even engaged in the BJP's campaigning for the 2022 UP elections. His son, Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers last year, was also successful in obtaining bail for elections. However, in April, the Supreme Court revoked his bail.

Case What is the case all about?

On October 3, 2021, Ashish Mishra's three-vehicle convoy allegedly mowed down four protesting farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri during a protest against the now-revoked farm laws. The violence that broke out after the incident claimed the lives of three more people. According to reports, Ashish was a member of his father's convoy that ran into protesters while traveling to a nearby event.