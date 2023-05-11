Lifestyle

Beat the heat with these healthy popsicle recipes

Beat the heat with these healthy popsicle recipes

Written by Sneha Das May 11, 2023, 04:26 pm 2 min read

These popsicle recipes are healthy and refreshing

Popsicles are one of the most refreshing and healthy chilled desserts to have during the summer season. Usually made with fresh fruits, veggies, yogurt, and flavorful herbs, these easy-to-prepare ice lollies will give you a much-needed energy boost on a hot day. Since popsicles are low on fat they can help in your weight loss journey as well. Here are five healthy popsicle recipes.

Watermelon and yogurt popsicle

Packed with hydrating properties, watermelon is sweet, juicy, refreshing, and perfect to binge in this scorching weather. Add freshly chopped watermelon to a mixer and blend well into a puree. Strain the mixture and blend it again with fresh yogurt. Add honey and stir well. Pour into popsicle molds, add a stick in the center, refrigerate for four to five hours, and serve chilled.

Mango popsicle

Summers are all about enjoying juicy, sweet, and pulpy mangoes to stay energized throughout the day. Add chopped ripe mangoes in a mixer and blend well. Pour the smooth mixture into popsicle molds, put a stick in the center, and refrigerate for five hours. Your mango pops are ready to savor on a hot summer afternoon.

Cucumber, lime, and mint popsicle

Made with the goodness of lime juice, mint leaves, and cucumber, these juicy, zesty, and refreshing pops are perfect for a summer afternoon binge. Add sliced cucumber, lime juice, sugar syrup, and fresh mint leaves to a mixer and blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, and add sticks in the center. Freeze the popsicles overnight and serve chilled.

Berry pop popsicle

Made with the goodness of whole berries like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries, this delightful berry pop is a must-have during summer. Add blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries to a mixer and blend well. Add some lemon juice and a dash of sugar syrup and stir well. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds and refrigerate for six-eight hours. Demold the popsicles and serve chilled.

Blueberry and coconut popsicle

This healthy and vegan popsicle made with blueberries and coconut will keep you cool. Add fresh blueberries, maple syrup, and water to a saucepan and cook well. Allow it to cool down. Whisk coconut milk with almond milk and maple syrup. Fill half the popsicle molds with blueberry mix and half with the coconut milk mix. Freeze overnight, demold, and serve chilled.