Visiting South Africa? Make sure to grab these souvenirs

The southernmost country in Africa is the topmost when it comes to travel and tourism. Well, that's South Africa for you, the rainbow nation which is a melting pot of cultures and amasses attention for its splendid landscapes and rich wildlife. And if you are planning a trip to this stunning destination, we have a few souvenir recommendations to make. Check them out!

Leather products

One of the main attractions in South Africa's shopping scene is the range of leather goods that are perfect to grab as souvenirs. You will find a variety of articles made using the skins of animals including crocodiles, ostriches, snakes, and buffalos. The sale of these products is legal in the country, so you can buy some wallets, belts, and handbags.

Biltong

Want to know what South Africa tastes likes? Well, get your hands on Biltong - a dried, spiced meat that is a popular snack for South Africans. It is available in multiple flavors, two of which include chutney and chili. Additionally, they are made using a variety of meats including beef, game, ostrich, and kudu, so you have many options to choose from.

Rooibos tea

Red Bush as South Africans call it, this tea has been popular for generations and has started gaining global recognition. In terms of taste and color, it somewhat resembles hibiscus tea, however, some also link its earthy flavor with that of tobacco or yerba mate. It is prepared by steeping it in hot water, just like how you do with black tea.

Ardmore ceramics

Ardmore is a small and thriving community in South Africa that has artisans making some beautiful and functional ceramic products. The range is quirky, colorful, and unique, which is reason enough for you to get your hands on some tea sets, bowls, platters, vases, and many home decor items. They have been practicing ceramic making since 1985.

Vuvuzela trumpet

It's time to blow your own 'trumpet' about your visit to South Africa by buying a vuvuzela trumpet, a brightly-colored, plastic instrument that produces a loud tone. According to South African traditions, this trumpet has been used for ages to gather remote villages to attend community get-togethers. Today, this instrument is also used during football or cricket matches in stadiums.