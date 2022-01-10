5 things to do in Fiji

Jan 10, 2022

Fiji is a paradise island and immensely popular among tourists

Fiji is a beautiful and exotic travel destination in the South Pacific Ocean that is known for its breathtaking flora and fauna and pristine white beaches. The country houses more than 300 tropical islands and is known as the "Soft Coral Capital of the World." The place is also a delight for adventure lovers. Here are a few things you shouldn't miss.

Information How to reach Fiji?

The nearest airport is the Nadi International Airport which is the most common way to reach Fiji. It is nine kilometers away from Central Nadi which is a city on Fiji's main island. You can also reach Fiji by boat from the Australian shore connection.

#1 Try snorkeling at Kuata Island

Kuata Island is a beautiful stretch of beach in Fiji that is surrounded by gorgeous coral reefs brimming with vibrant fishes and lobsters. When here, you must try snorkeling. Dive into the warm and clear waters of the ocean and explore the magical underwater life. Also, here you can snorkel with reef sharks. Don't worry! These sharks are totally harmless.

#2 Enjoy surfing at Tavarua Island

Tavarua Island is a stunning heart-shaped island spread over an area of 29 acres. If you love water sports, try some surfing here that will definitely give you an adrenaline rush. A popular surf spot called Cloudbreak offers the most challenging waves around the world. Visit this place between the months of May and October when the colossal waves arrive.

#3 River safari at Sigatoka

The coastal town of Sigatoka offers you an unforgettable experience of river safari as you step aboard the boats and soak up the panoramic views of the scenic surroundings. The journey helps you to delve deep into the interiors of Fiji as you learn about Fijian history and culture from your coach driver. It's perfect for people looking to get away from the crowd.

#4 Witness firewalking at Beqa Island

The tradition of firewalking began about 500 years back in a small village of Nakarovu on Beqa Island. Beqa Island is popularly known for its unique firewalking ceremony that you must witness to learn the history, culture, and customs of Fiji. You can also witness this activity at Mariamma Temple in Suva where devotees slather turmeric on their faces and walk on hot rocks.

#5 Try some local food

Fiji offers an amazing variety of traditional local food that features some popular ingredients of the region like sea grapes, exotic fruits, breadfruit, coconut, and cassava. The food here is healthy and wholesome as it packs in the goodness of root vegetables and fish. You can try some lip-smacking Fijian dishes like Kokoda, rourou, lovo, palusami, topi, lolo buns, fish soup, and custard pie.