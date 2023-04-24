Lifestyle

Hair care: How to tame frizzy and naturally curly hair

These tips will help make your curly hair soft, smooth and manageable

While curly hair looks voluminous and attractive, it can be difficult to manage, especially during hot summer days or extremely humid days. Curly hair is also more prone to frizz, tangles, knotting, split ends, and dryness than straight hair. Ms. Aarthi Raguram, skin and hair expert and Founder of Deyga Organics shares some hair care tips for curly-haired beauties.

Always sleep with your hair tied up

We often tend to neglect our hair while sleeping which can lead to hair breakage and more frizziness as you wake up the next morning. Sleeping with your curly hair open can make it more tangled, unruly, and unmanageable. Always, tie up your hair in a loose ponytail or braid using a silk scrunchie to protect it from friction while sleeping.

Avoid overwashing your hair

Shampooing and washing curly hair too often can make it drier by stripping off the natural oils from the scalp. Dryness can make your curly hair more prone to breakage. If you have curly hair, it's recommended to wash it just once a week to avoid dry and dull strands. Also, use a gentle moisturizing shampoo to add nourishment to your mane.

Use a wide-tooth comb

Using a hairbrush to comb your hair can make it more frizzy and unmanageable and lead to hair breakage. The fine and closely spaced bristles of the brush can be damaging to curly hair. Instead, you can opt for a wide-toothed wooden comb that can easily detangle your hair without causing hair fall and dryness. Comb your hair post-shampoo to detangle knots.

Always use a conditioner

If you are skipping the conditioner in your hair care regime, then you are playing with the health of your curly hair. Curly hair needs extra care after shampooing as it is prone to dryness and frizz. A deep-hydrating conditioner will make your strands softer, smoother, and more manageable. You can also go for a leave-in conditioner or serum to get frizz-free hair.

Use a nourishing hair mask once a week

Hair masks not only add nutrition and deep nourishment to your mane but also protect your hair from heat styling and environmental damage. Go for a hair mask enriched with hydrating ingredients like avocado, olive oil, and macadamia. You can also try a homemade hair mask made with honey, mashed ripe banana, and yogurt to add smoothness and shine to your curly hair.