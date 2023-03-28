Lifestyle

This special ring is now a fad for all singletons

Written by Sneha Das Mar 28, 2023, 09:08 am 2 min read

This ring will help you meet single people nearby

There's some good news for all of you single people out there who are fed up with looking for an ideal partner on dating apps. A new special ring was launched recently which allows you to proudly display that you are single and ready to mingle. The ring is going viral online and many singletons are giving it a try to test their luck.

Company's idea is to ditch the use of dating apps

The pear ring has been launched by the company Pearring and is being marketed through their Instagram page @biggestsocialexperiment. Backed by a Canadian e-commerce store called Shopify, the company's main motive is to ditch dating apps and help encourage singles to meet new people in real life without depending on dating apps and spending their money on subscriptions to find love.

The ring helps you identify single people nearby

This unique light blue-colored ring is the opposite of an engagement ring that will help you identify other single people around you. According to the company, there have been 91% sales of their original stock. The company claimed that this small ring will help you meet a stranger without any hesitation. You can walk up to someone wearing the ring and initiate a conversation.

Lifetime membership of Pear Club comes free with the ring

The ring can be worn on any finger of your choice. The company's official website says, "pearº makes it easy to know who is single around you. A small, subtle ring that makes a BIG statement." Moreover, when you buy the ring, you also get a lifetime membership to Pear Club which includes access and update to several singleton events and festivals nearby.

Many social media users found the concept interesting

While some people found the concept fascinating, some were skeptical about this new experiment. "I lack the confidence to approach them many times and use their prob taken as an excuse. This would prob help me," one user wrote. Another user also suggested the company make the ring available in different colors based on sexuality which will create more stir.