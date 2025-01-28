Zeeshan Siddique hints at slum development projects behind father's murder
What's the story
Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was gunned down outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East on October 12, 2024.
Now, his son Zeeshan has urged police to investigate slum development projects as a potential motive for the murder.
In his statement to the police, Zeeshan named several builders and political leaders involved in these projects.
He also revealed an incident where a developer had used abusive language against his father during a meeting about an SRA redevelopment project.
New leads
Zeeshan Siddique reveals father's diary, contact with BJP worker
Zeeshan also revealed that his father kept a diary and had been approached by Bharatiya Janata Party worker Mohit Kambhoj on the day of the murder.
Kambhoj allegedly wanted to speak about a project in Bandra by Mundra Builders.
Zeeshan also recounted his repeated rallies in support of the Dynaneshwar Nagar slum dwellers after discovering that they were being compelled to accept rehabilitation tenements in other parts of the city.
Legal proceedings
Chargesheet filed against 26 individuals, 3 still wanted
The police have filed a chargesheet against 26 people under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).
Three others—Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhthar, and Anmol Bishnoi—are still wanted in connection with the case.
The chargesheet indicates that Bishnoi planned Siddique's murder as revenge for his associate Anuj Thapan's death.
Thapan allegedly died by suicide in custody after being arrested for firing at actor Salman Khan's residence.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigation continues, all angles being explored
The police are looking into all concerns raised by Zeeshan.
A senior police officer said, "We will investigate and record statements of the people concerned, and file a supplementary charge-sheet if necessary."
Meanwhile, BJP leader Kambhoj has denied the accusations.
"The statement by Zeeshan is being twisted. Baba was a good friend of mine, and we spoke on the day he was killed last year....We were part of the NDA and often discussed both political and non-political matters," Kamboj said.