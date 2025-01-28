What's the story

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was gunned down outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East on October 12, 2024.

Now, his son Zeeshan has urged police to investigate slum development projects as a potential motive for the murder.

In his statement to the police, Zeeshan named several builders and political leaders involved in these projects.

He also revealed an incident where a developer had used abusive language against his father during a meeting about an SRA redevelopment project.