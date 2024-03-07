Next Article

The two former allies parted ways in 2009

Naveen Patnaik's BJD, BJP hint at alliance after 15 years

By Chanshimla Varah 12:19 pm Mar 07, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is considering reestablishing ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The two former allies parted ways in 2009 after failed seat-sharing talks. Now, the BJD might reportedly contest 13 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, leaving eight for the BJP. However, the latter wants nine Lok Sabha seats and 55 seats in the Odisha Assembly polls.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Despite parting ways 15 years ago, the two parties remained on amicable terms. The BJD is even seen as a "friendly party" to the BJP, having offered support to the Union government in the passing of crucial bills, such as the contentious Delhi Ordinance Bill. If the pact is sealed, it would be a major boost for the BJP, which has set a target of winning over 400 seats in the general election for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Alliance discussions

BJD vice president confirms alliance discussions

On Wednesday, CM Patnaik met with senior party leaders at his official residence, Naveen Niwas, in Bhubaneswar. Following the meeting, Debi Prasad Mishra, BJP vice president and MLA, confirmed the discussions but declined to confirm the establishment of an alliance. He told reporters the BJD would "prioritize the greater interests of the people of Odisha." Meanwhile, the BJP also convened meetings in the national capital to discuss seat-sharing specifics for Odisha's 147 assembly seats and the 21 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP's side

Senior BJP leader acknowledges alliance talks

On the BJP side, MP Jual Oram acknowledged the alliance discussions but said that the party's central leadership would make the final decision. Buzz about the BJD rejoining the NDA gained momentum in recent days following Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Patnaik's public appreciation for each other. The most recent occurred during PM Modi's visit to Odisha on Tuesday when he unveiled numerous developmental projects worth more than Rs. 19,600 crore in Chandikhole.

History

History of BJD-BJP alliance

The BJD and BJP first formed an alliance in 1998. Over the next few years, both parties fought together and won three Lok Sabha elections (1998, 1999, and 2004) and two assembly elections (2000 and 2004) in Odisha. However, the partnership dissolved in 2009 after failed seat-sharing negotiations. The BJD had demanded that the BJP's share of assembly seats be reduced from 63 to about 40 and its share of parliamentary seats from nine to six, which the BJP rejected.